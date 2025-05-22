Mayor Warren gives state of Tyler address

Posted/updated on: May 22, 2025 at 6:50 pm

Tyler – It was a packed house Thursday at the W T Brookshire Conference Center, as Mayor Don Warren addressed the 900 attendees about Tyler today, and it’s future. Warren said, “One of the best decisions I ever made was coming back home to Tyler. This city raised me, and I’ve spent the last 11 years on Council and as Mayor working to ensure that every part of Tyler has the chance to thrive.”

He explained that the city is creating a foundation for long-term success. He gave examples of park upgrades to fixing city streets. Also, a new downtown parking garage is complete. A new courthouse is under construction and construction will soon begin on a complete streetscape redesign. The redesign, includes wider sidewalks, roundabouts, restored two-way traffic, and more room for outdoor dining. The City is also working closely with the Valencia Hotel Group on a proposed 144-room full-service hotel.



The mayor emphasized the City’s commitment to all parts of Tyler, not just the booming south side. Investments in parks and recreation have transformed neighborhood parks in north and central Tyler, while the Legacy Trails expansion will soon connect Stewart Park to Three Lakes and Pete Elementary.

Warren talked about the launch of Tyler Tomorrow. Tyler Tomorrow, is an update to the community’s growth plan. It will act as a guide to Tyler’s expansion over the next 20 years. The plan will rely on input from residents of all ages. “We especially want to hear from the next generation of leaders,” Warren said, “because the choices we make today will shape the Tyler they inherit tomorrow.”

The mayor closed his remarks with this message: “We all make Tyler home. And when we plan with people in mind, when we invest with intention, and when we work together, all of Tyler moves forward.”



