Boil water notice for North Cherokee County

Posted/updated on: May 22, 2025 at 4:09 pm

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A boil water notice has been issued for several North Cherokee Water Supply customers on Thursday.

Due to water main repairs, the North Cherokee Water Supply has issued a boil water notice. People are asked to boil their water before consumption, such as brushing their teeth or washing their hands. The water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes.

Our news partner KETK has compiled a list of affected areas. To view that list, click here.

Customers can purchase bottled water in place of boiling water. Once the notice is no longer in effect, the public water system will alert all customers currently impacted.

