Today is Thursday May 22, 2025
ktbb logo


New head of Social Security, hired from Wall Street, tells staff he had to Google the job when he was offered it

Posted/updated on: May 22, 2025 at 4:03 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email



News Partner
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO Report
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2025 Copyright ATW Media, LLC