Today is Thursday May 22, 2025
ktbb logo


Own the guitar Joel gave Ellie in ‘The Last of Us’

Posted/updated on: May 22, 2025 at 12:16 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Liane Hentscher/HBO

Start practicing “Future Days” by Pearl Jam. You can now own the guitar Joel gave Ellie in The Last of Us.

Taylor Guitars has teamed up with Sony Pictures Consumer Products and HBO to release a replica of the acoustic guitar featured in the show, complete with the same moth inlay Joel carves into the instrument and a vintage, worn-in look. It’s available to buy for $2,799.

"The Last of Us is a story of resilience, connection and finding beauty amid harsh realities — themes that resonate with the emotional expression a Taylor guitar offers players," Tim O'Brien, vice president of marketing at Taylor Guitars, says in a statement. "We're honored to collaborate with HBO and Sony Pictures Consumer Products to bring this iconic instrument to fans and players alike."

In the penultimate episode of season 2, we see a flashback of Pedro Pascal’s Joel customizing the guitar and gifting it to Bella Ramsey’s Ellie for her 15th birthday. He then plays “Future Days” for her, a song that has featured prominently in the series and in the video game on which the series is based.

The Last of Us season 2 finale airs Sunday at 9 p.m. ET on HBO.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



News Partner
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO Report
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2025 Copyright ATW Media, LLC