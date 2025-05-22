East Texas teen arrested in connection with armed robbery

Posted/updated on: May 22, 2025 at 8:10 am

LONGVIEW – A 19-year-old has been arrested in Longview after allegedly robbing a business on Tuesday evening, according to our news partner KETK.

Officers from the Longview Police Department arrived at the 1500 block of Pine Tree Road after receiving reports of a robbery. Officers learned that the suspect had demanded cash from the clerk. The suspect was believed armed with a deadly weapon, according to officials.

The suspect was identified as 19-year-old Bryson Lewis from Longview, who was subsequently arrested on Wednesday. Lewis was charged with aggravated robbery and is being held on a $90,000 bond.

