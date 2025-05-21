Man hit by a train in Chandler

Posted/updated on: May 21, 2025 at 4:01 pm

CHANDLER – According to a report from our news partner KETK, a man was hospitalized after being hit by a train on Tuesday in Chandler.

Chandler Police Department Chief Kalon Rollins said the man driving a truck was attempting to cross the tracks into a private driveway area when he was hit by the train. Rollins said the man got out of his truck with minor injuries before being taken to a local hospital. The incident remains under investigation.

