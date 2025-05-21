Mayor of Hawkins arrested for tampering with government records

Posted/updated on: May 21, 2025 at 2:59 pm

HAWKINS – The Hawkins mayor was booked into the Wood County Jail on Wednesday after tampering with government records, arrest documents show, according to our news partner KETK.

After only being the Hawkins mayor for a little over a year, starting in February 2024, Deborah Lynn Rushing of Hawkins was arrested and charged with tampering with governmental records on Wednesday.

In recent months, this East Texas town with a population of less than 1,300 people, has been rocked by resignations, calls to disband the police department, a lawsuit and now an arrest of the current mayor.

Rushing is being held on a $10,000 bond at the Wood County Jail. Rushing is expected to remain in custody until tomorrow morning.

Todd Eddington, who runs the Crooked Wood County “Justice” System Part III page on Facebook, and friend to Mayor Deborah Lynn Rushing, has been arrested for tampering with government records and is being held at the Wood County Jail on a $10,000 bond.

According to DPS Sergeant Adam Albritton, Eddignton and Rushing were arrested with the intent to harm government documents.

Eddington was previously arrested for allegedly posting the cellphone number of a Hawkins city councilwoman on Facebook.

