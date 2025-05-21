Today is Wednesday May 21, 2025
Austin Butler is on the run in the ‘Caught Stealing’ official trailer

Niko Tavernise

Austin Butler is supposed to be cat-sitting in the official trailer for Caught Stealing.

Instead, he's running for his life through the streets of New York. Sony Pictures released the new trailer for the upcoming Darren Aronofsky film on Wednesday.

Butler plays Hank Thompson in the movie, a former high school baseball star who can no longer play. Zoë Kravitz co-stars as his girlfriend. When the pair agree to watch Hank's punk-rock neighbor's cat for a few days, Hank finds himself caught in the middle of a crew of gangsters.

"You run away from what you're afraid of. Then it owns you," Kravitz says to Butler in the trailer.

Charlie Huston wrote the screenplay for the film that's based on his book of the same name.

Matt Smith, Regina King, Liev Schreiber, Vincent D’Onofrio, Griffin Dunne, Bad Bunny and Carol Kane also star in the action-comedy crime film.

Caught Stealing arrives in theaters on Aug. 29.

