Rain and flooding could dampen Memorial Day weekend in the South

Posted/updated on: May 21, 2025 at 12:47 pm
ABC News

(NEW YORK) -- Wet weather could dampen Memorial Day for those in the South, with strong storms, flash flooding and high temperatures possible throughout the holiday weekend.

Starting on Friday, the nor'easter that reached the East Coast earlier in the week will be exiting the Northeast, with lingering showers remaining.

In the Heartland, strong storms will be possible on Friday and Saturday, specifically in Nebraska, Kansas, Oklahoma and Arkansas as well as on the Florida Peninsula.

The storm system will be on the move on Sunday and Monday, bringing widespread, heavy rain to Texas and most of the South.

Missouri, Arkansas, Tennessee and Kentucky could see 2 to 5 inches of rain on Sunday and Monday alone, with flooding possible from Texas to Kentucky throughout the weekend.

Along with the potential for strong storms, near-record-high temperatures are possible on Friday through Sunday for Houston, the surrounding areas of South Texas, and Tampa, Florida. These areas could see highs above 90 degrees Fahrenheit throughout the holiday weekend.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



News Partner
