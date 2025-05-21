Today is Wednesday May 21, 2025
Pentagon accepts luxury jet from Qatar to use as Air Force One

Posted/updated on: May 21, 2025 at 11:57 am
Jen Golbeck/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) -- The United States officially accepted a luxury jet to use as Air Force One from Qatar, the Department of Defense confirmed to ABC News on Wednesday.

"The secretary of defense has accepted a Boeing 747 from Qatar in accordance with all federal rules and regulations," Sean Parnell, chief Pentagon spokesman, said in a statement.

"The Department of Defense will work to ensure proper security measures and functional-mission requirements are considered for an aircraft used to transport the president of the United States," he added.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

