Jimmy Kimmel announces he’s a grandfather

Posted/updated on: May 21, 2025 at 11:37 am
Donato Sardella/WireImage/Getty Images

Jimmy Kimmel is now a grandfather.

The comedian and host shared the news on the May 20 episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, revealing he missed the previous night's show to be there for the birth of his first grandchild.

"You know, we were supposed to have a show last night, but we didn't, because my daughter had a baby last night," Jimmy said, referring to his daughter Katie Kimmel.

He added, "Katie and her husband, Will, had a baby girl right at the time we shoot our show last night, so I decided to be there instead of here."

Katie, 33, is the late-night TV host's eldest daughter, whom he shares with his first wife, Gina Maddy.

In addition to Katie, Jimmy is the father of son Kevin Kimmel, 31 — also from his first marriage — and two younger children, Billy Kimmel and Jane Kimmel, whom he shares with his current wife, Molly McNearney.

Jimmy said his eldest daughter was surrounded by an "army of family" at the hospital when she gave birth.

Katie paid tribute to her family with her daughter's name, Patti Joan.

Joan is name of Jimmy's mom, the baby's great-grandmother.

In his opening monologue, Jimmy described being a grandfather as a "big responsibility," going on to share some of the funny things he saw his own grandfathers do, including one giving himself haircuts using a cigarette lighter.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



News Partner
