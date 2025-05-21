A Texas coach’s Tik Tok inspired drill injures several students

Posted/updated on: May 21, 2025 at 9:50 am

TYLER COUNTY – Our news partner KETK reports that several middle school students in Texas sustained first and second-degree burns after their coach told them to ‘bear crawl’ across a blistering hot track, leaving parents outraged and demanding answers.

According to multiple parents from Woodville ISD who spoke with KETK News, the incident occurred on Monday during a 7th-period class led by Coach Kobe Adams. Students were reportedly given a choice between running the track or participating in a TikTok trend.

Parents say the class chose the trend without knowing they would perform a one-hundred-yard bear crawl on a hot track surface. If they fell or their knees touched the ground, they would have to start over.

As temperatures soared, students began complaining of intense pain in their hands. According to parents, some students reportedly resorted to spitting on their palms in an attempt to cool the burns. Parents say their children voiced their discomfort during the drill, but the activity continued.

Coach Adams allegedly informed some parents before school dismissal that a few students had sustained minor injuries during the exercise. However, when parents arrived to pick up their children, many were shocked to find severe blisters, missing skin and visible signs of burn injuries.

Several students were later taken to the hospital, where parents say they were diagnosed with first- and second-degree burns. Some families said they were contacted by school officials regarding the incident, but many are still seeking answers and accountability for what they describe as a preventable and negligent act.

On Tuesday, the district released a statement addressing the incident:

Woodville ISD is aware of the incident that occurred during a pre-athletics class at Woodville Middle School on Monday, May 19. We are equally as concerned with the reports as the community and are taking the matter seriously, as our students’ well-being and safety is a top priority.

The Superintendent and Campus Principal have launched a full internal review and are cooperating with local law enforcement. Currently, we are aware that students participated in an exercise program promoted on social media that involves bear crawling on the track. Due to the temperature of the track, the exercise resulted in some students reporting injuries. While federal privacy laws (FERPA) limit what we can share, we want to be clear: the employee actions described by the media do not reflect the values or expectations of Woodville ISD. The District is addressing all personnel matters in line with district policy, and can confirm the staff member involved has been removed from campus and will not be returning to the District.

District and campus leadership are in direct contact with affected families and remain committed to transparency, accountability, and ensuring a safe, respectful environment for all students.

Parents have addressed public comments on why students didn’t stop the drill when they were in pain:

“This is an athletic coach and children are taught to listen to him and he’s taught to train them and push them to become athletes. So people are saying the kids should’ve had common sense. No, they’re doing what their coach is directing them to do because their coach is supposed to push them to do better. They didn’t know their hands were being burned,” a parent told KETK News.

KETK has reached out to the Woodville Police Department and the school district, but has not heard back.

