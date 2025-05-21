Kristi Noem fumbles habeas corpus, denies DHS will host citizenship TV show

Posted/updated on: May 21, 2025 at 7:54 am

Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) -- Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem incorrectly responded to a lawmaker's question on the definition of habeas corpus during a Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee hearing on the Department of Homeland Security budget for the upcoming year on Tuesday.

Sen. Maggie Hassan, D-N.H., asked Noem, "What is habeas corpus?"

The secretary responded, saying, "Habeas corpus is a constitutional right that the president has to be able to remove people from this country."

"Excuse me, that's -- that's incorrect," Hassan interjected.

"Habeas corpus is the legal principle that requires, requires that the government provide a public reason for detaining and imprisoning people. If not for that protection, the government could simply arrest people, including American citizens, and hold them indefinitely for no reason," she said.

"Habeas corpus is the foundational right that separates free societies like America from police states like North Korea," Hassan added. "As a senator from the 'Live Free or Die' state, this matters a lot to me and my constituents and to all Americans."

Hassan then asked, "Secretary Noem, do you support the core protection that habeas corpus provides that the government must provide a public reason in order to detain and imprison someone?"

"I support habeas corpus," Noem responded. "I also recognize that the president of the United States has the authority under the Constitution to decide if it should be suspended or not."

Hassan interrupted Noem, saying, "It has never been done. It has never been done without approval of Congress. Even Abraham Lincoln got retroactive approval from Congress."

Later in the hearing, Noem denied any involvement in a reported reality television show featuring the Department of Homeland Security in which immigrants would compete for U.S. citizenship.

"We have no knowledge of a reality show," Noem said. "There may have been something submitted to the department, but I did not know anything about this reality show until the reporter reached out."

Noem then took aim at The Wall Street Journal's reporting, saying, "That article -- in fact, they had to change it later because they lied so bad, and they had us on the record saying I had no knowledge of a reality show. The department didn't -- there may have been something submitted somewhere along the line because there are proposals pitched to the department, but me and my executive team have no knowledge of a reality show and it's not under consideration."

"That article was completely inaccurate, completely inaccurate and false, and the fact that they printed it when they knew it was false was a dereliction of their work," she added.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back