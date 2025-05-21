Local Airbnb shooting prompts calls for stricter vetting

FLINT — What was intended to be a quiet stay at ‘The Oasis on Valley,’ a Flint Airbnb, took an unsettling turn when gunshots echoed through the neighborhood, prompting concerns about who is renting these properties and whether short-term rentals belong in residential areas, according to our news partner KETK.

“In the evening, my relative went to bed and heard firecrackers going off around midnight. Come to find out they were driving up and down the streets, shooting towards each other,” a concerned relative, David said.

Just down the street from the Airbnb house, holes are visible in the stop sign. The owners said they have not had this issue in the past, and the customer told them they would only have four visitors in the home, but according to neighbors, there were more than 30 at the house.

“I rounded the corner, cars were just speeding out of that, away from that house and going down the street screaming and yelling,” Daniel Laverty, another resident, said. “It’s just chaotic.”

An Airbnb spokesperson said parties are banned and they condemn this senseless act of gun violence. Also, suspending the guest’s account.

Now, neighbors say Airbnb’s like this shouldn’t be allowed in residential areas.

“People need to be vetted,” Laverty said. “They need to, somebody needs to keep an eye on things and not just assume that all is well.”

The Smith County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were sent to the area and recovered numerous shell casings, however, officials said “there is no suspect information on the case.”

