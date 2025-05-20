UT Tyler alum named international fulbright research fellow

Posted/updated on: May 20, 2025 at 3:56 pm

TYLER – Colm Conneen of Tyler, a May 2025 graduate of The University of Texas at Tyler, has received a one-year U.S. Fulbright fellowship to conduct post-graduate research

beginning this fall at the University of Fribourg in Switzerland. While there, Conneen will study microbial microcosms in pitcher plants, which is a continuation of

his interests in community ecology and mathematical ecology.

Fulbright selection is based on academic excellence and previous research experience.

“We congratulate Colm, who is a prime example of the excellent students we have in biology who

go on to do amazing things,” said Dr. Neil Gray, UT Tyler College of Arts and Sciences dean. “I also

want to thank Dr. Joshua Banta for being a tremendous mentor and supporter.”

A UT Tyler professor of biology, Banta previously taught Conneen and served as his undergraduate

faculty research adviser in the lab. They collaborated on research focused on the ecological niche

modeling –– which is predicting a species distribution area with statistical methods –– of Texas

crayfish.

“From the moment he sought me out to work on a computational biology project, he showed a

deep curiosity and determination to grow as a scientist,” said Banta. “Our job at UT Tyler is to

nurture and encourage students, and nothing makes us happier than seeing a student take full

advantage of that support and then soar.”

Conneen plans to pursue a doctorate degree and work in ecological research and network sciences

in either academia or industry. He holds a UT Tyler bachelor’s degree in biology.

In partnership with more than 140 countries worldwide, the Fulbright U.S. Student Program offers

unparalleled opportunities in all academic disciplines to passionate and accomplished graduating

college seniors, graduate students and young professionals. Program participants pursue graduate

study, conduct research or teach English abroad. To learn more, visit: us.fulbrightonline.org/

