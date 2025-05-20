UT Tyler alum named international fulbright research fellowPosted/updated on: May 20, 2025 at 3:56 pm
TYLER – Colm Conneen of Tyler, a May 2025 graduate of The University of Texas at Tyler, has received a one-year U.S. Fulbright fellowship to conduct post-graduate research
beginning this fall at the University of Fribourg in Switzerland. While there, Conneen will study microbial microcosms in pitcher plants, which is a continuation of
his interests in community ecology and mathematical ecology.
Fulbright selection is based on academic excellence and previous research experience.
“We congratulate Colm, who is a prime example of the excellent students we have in biology who
go on to do amazing things,” said Dr. Neil Gray, UT Tyler College of Arts and Sciences dean. “I also
want to thank Dr. Joshua Banta for being a tremendous mentor and supporter.”
A UT Tyler professor of biology, Banta previously taught Conneen and served as his undergraduate
faculty research adviser in the lab. They collaborated on research focused on the ecological niche
modeling –– which is predicting a species distribution area with statistical methods –– of Texas
crayfish.
“From the moment he sought me out to work on a computational biology project, he showed a
deep curiosity and determination to grow as a scientist,” said Banta. “Our job at UT Tyler is to
nurture and encourage students, and nothing makes us happier than seeing a student take full
advantage of that support and then soar.”
Conneen plans to pursue a doctorate degree and work in ecological research and network sciences
in either academia or industry. He holds a UT Tyler bachelor’s degree in biology.
In partnership with more than 140 countries worldwide, the Fulbright U.S. Student Program offers
unparalleled opportunities in all academic disciplines to passionate and accomplished graduating
college seniors, graduate students and young professionals. Program participants pursue graduate
study, conduct research or teach English abroad. To learn more, visit: us.fulbrightonline.org/