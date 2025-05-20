Man breaks into Rusk County home, assaults woman with cooking pan

RUSK COUNTY – Our news partner, KETK, reports that a man was arrested Monday morning after breaking into a woman’s home in Rusk County and assaulting her with a cooking pan.

According to the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office, they received an early morning call about a home burglary in progress and when they arrived on scene they heard screaming from inside.

Officials said deputies forced their way inside and found the suspect, Christopher Lee Heard, who had broken into the home, and then assaulted a woman with a cooking pan.

Deputies arrested Heard for burglary of a habitation with the intent to commit a felony (aggravated assault), and he is being held on a $100,000 bond at the Rusk County Jail.

The victim was transported to a Tyler hospital where she was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

