GasBuddy Sees Robust Summer Road Trip Season

Posted/updated on: May 20, 2025 at 1:53 pm

TEXAS – GasBuddy today released its 2025 Summer Travel Survey results and forecast for summer travel, revealing that American road trip culture remains resilient despite ongoing economic uncertainty. GasBuddy forecasts that the national average price of gasoline will be $3.08 per gallon on Memorial Day, making it the cheapest Memorial Day at the pump since 2021, but lowest inflation adjusted since 2003*. Prices are forecast to average $3.02 per gallon over the summer from Memorial Day through Labor Day, with a sub-$3 per gallon national average possible on some days, especially toward the latter half of the summer.

According to GasBuddy’s survey, 69% of Americans plan to take a road trip this summer, slightly lower than the 76% of respondents who planned to travel last summer. The average traveler is planning multiple journeys – the majority (32%) intend to take two road trips this season. Many Americans are venturing far, with 40% expecting to drive more than 5 hours to reach their destinations, demonstrating a commitment to travel despite economic pressures.

Go Back