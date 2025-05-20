Today is Tuesday May 20, 2025
Chlorine leak at a Texas chemical plant prompts officials to ask residents to stay inside

Posted/updated on: May 20, 2025 at 1:17 pm
FREEPORT — A chlorine leak at a Texas chemical plant on Tuesday prompted officials to ask residents in two Texas cities near the facility to shelter in place.

Chlorine gas was released around 9 a.m. from a plant in Freeport that is owned by Olin Corp., according to Brazosport CAER, an organization that provides communication between residents and petrochemical industries in the area. Freeport is about 60 miles (97 kilometers) south of Houston.

Officials announced that the leak had been stopped around 9:45 a.m.

A request to shelter in place was issued shortly after the leak happened as a precaution for residents in Clute and Lake Jackson, officials said. The shelter in place request was lifted around 10:40 a.m.

It was not immediately known if there were any injuries due to the leak.

“The status of the chlorine leak has been contained and an all clear has been issued,” the Lake Jackson Police Department said on social media.

In a statement, Clayton, Missouri-based Olin said all of its employees have been accounted for and people who were potentially exposed were being medically evaluated.

“We are conducting a thorough analysis to identify the cause of the release. Olin is appreciative of the rapid response and support of all site and local emergency response teams during this incident. The safety of our employees, the community, and our environment is always our top priority,” Olin said.

The company manufacturers chlorine, industrial bleach, hydrochloric acid and other products that are used to make plastics, paper products and detergents.



