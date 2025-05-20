‘Click it or Ticket’ campaign in Tyler

Posted/updated on: May 20, 2025 at 12:33 pm

TYLER – According to our news partner, KETK, The Texas Department of Transportation held an event in Tyler on Monday to launch their annual ‘Click It Or Ticket’ driver safety campaign.

The campaign means law enforcement is increasing their efforts to ensure that drivers buckle up while on the roads. From Monday until June 1, all drivers caught not wearing a seat belt in a moving vehicle will be given a ticket, not a warning or an exception like many drivers may be used to.

“We want to make sure that everyone is safe. We don’t want anyone to be in a crash and not go home to their families, friends, coworkers, what have you,” said Tyler traffic safety specialist with TxDOT Heather Singleton said. “We’ve estimated that we’ve saved almost 10,000 lives by doing this event.”

To learn more about the campaign, visit Click It Or Ticket online.

Go Back