Iran leader casts doubt on US nuclear talks, saying Tehran won’t stop enrichment

Posted/updated on: May 20, 2025 at 6:24 am

Iranian Leader Press Office/ Anadolu via Getty Images

(LONDON) -- Iranian leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei expressed doubt about his country's nuclear negotiations with the United States, saying he does not think the talks will come to a result, according to the official Islamic Republic News Agency.

However, Khamenei, who is supreme leader of Iran's Islamic Revolution, acknowledged that the final outcome remains uncertain, he said during a Tuesday morning meeting with some Iranian authorities.

He clarified that Iran will not stop its enrichment.

Diplomats from the United States and Iran have held a series of high-level but "indirect" nuclear talks in Muscat. Tehran described the first four rounds of talks as "difficult but useful." Washington said was "encouraged" by the outcomes so far.

Khamenei mentioned on Tuesday that "indirect" talks happened during the late President Ebrahim Raisi as well, but ended in no result, adding that "It is the same now."

"We don't think it will lead to any results. We don't know what will happen," he said.

The Iranian supreme leader used strong language warning American officials who have asked Iran to stop enrichment.

"Speaking of negotiations, I would like to give a reminder to the other party," Khamenei said. "The American side that enters into these indirect negotiations and talk, they should try not to talk nonsense."

"To say that we will not allow Iran to enrich, this is a big mistake. No one is waiting for their permission. The Islamic Republic has a policy, it has a method, it pursues its own policy," the Iranian leader added.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi followed the leader's speech by saying, "Today, the Supreme Leader set the task completely clear."

"We are witnessing completely unreasonable and illogical positions of the Americans. Enrichment is not a topic for negotiable at all," he added.

While Iranian authorities have consistently stated that the principle of uranium enrichment is non-negotiable, they have said they are open to negotiating measures to increase transparency in their enrichment activities and to come up with ways with other parties to demonstrate that these activities are for peaceful purposes.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back