Alexis Bledel narrates ‘Tuck Everlasting’ audiobook to celebrate 50th anniversary

Posted/updated on: May 20, 2025 at 5:13 am
Alexis Bledel's involvement in the Tuck Everlasting world seems to be everlasting.

The actress will narrate a 50th anniversary audiobook of Natalie Babbitt's classic children's novel, People reports. The new audiobook will be released on Sept. 2. It is available for preorder now.

Bledel starred as Winnie Foster in the 2002 film adaptation of the novel. The story follows Winnie, a young girl who discovers immortality is possible after she meets the Tuck Family, who are able to live forever because they drink from an enchanted spring.

“It has been an amazing experience to revisit this world,” Bledel said. “Tuck Everlasting holds a special place in my heart, having played Winnie Foster in the film many years ago. Narrating this beloved story for its 50th anniversary edition is a wonderful journey back into a tale that challenges us to think about what it truly means to live a meaningful life.”

The actress also said the story is a timeless piece that continues to inspire.

"I’m thrilled to bring this magical narrative to life for a new generation of listeners,” Bledel said.

Tuck Everlasting was originally released in 1975. A special 50th anniversary print edition of the novel, as well as an original graphic novel by K. Woodman-Maynard, will be published simultaneously to the audiobook's release.

