Today is Tuesday May 20, 2025
ktbb logo


Seong-Jun Kim gets signing bonus of just over $1.2 million in minor league deal with Rangers

Posted/updated on: May 20, 2025 at 4:50 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Two-way free agent Seong-Jun Kim will receive a signing bonus of $1,200,000.67 as part of his minor league contract with the Texas Rangers.

Texas announced the agreement Saturday with the 6-foot-2, 185-pound shortstop and right-handed pitcher. Kim, scheduled to graduate from Gwangju Jeil High School next January, was selected as South Korea’s high school player of the year in 2024.

Kim has reached 95 mph while pitching. He has spent a majority of his position player time at shortstop and is hitting .333 this season with a 1.015 OPS.

Kim is the fifth player from the high school to sign with a major league team, following Byung-Hyun Kim, Hee-Seop Choi, Jae Weong Seo and Jung Ho Kang.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb



News Partner
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO Report
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2025 Copyright ATW Media, LLC