Jake Meyers hits go-ahead HR, Josh Hader gets 12th save as Astros beat Rays 4-3

Posted/updated on: May 20, 2025 at 4:50 am
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Jake Meyers hit a go-ahead home run, and Josh Hader stranded a runner on third in the ninth inning to preserve the Houston Astros’ 4-3 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays on Monday night.

Chandler Simpson reached on catcher’s interference to begin the ninth against Hader. Simpson advanced on a ground out before stealing third. Hader then got Taylor Wells to pop up a bunt and Isaac Paredes to pop out near third for his 12th save in 12 opportunities.

Meyers went 2 for 3 and hit his third home run on the second pitch from reliever Manuel Rodriguez (0-2) to put the Astros ahead in the seventh.

Meyers walked, stole his eighth base and scored on a double by Cam Smith as part of a three-run first inning against Rays starter Ryan Pepiot. Victor Caratini opened the scoring with his third home run — a two-out solo shot — and Chas McCormick capped it with an RBI single.

Houston’s Colton Gordon — a native of St. Petersburg, Florida, making his second career start — allowed a single to Yandy Díaz leading off the first then retired 12 straight until Brandon Lowe singled in the fifth. Danny Jansen followed with his third homer to make it 3-2. Díaz and José Caballero had back-to-back doubles in the sixth to tie it.

Gordon allowed three runs and five hits in 5 1/3 innings with seven strikeouts. Bryan King (2-0) got four outs for the win.

Pepiot allowed three runs on eight hits in six innings.
Key moment

King allowed a walk and a single to begin the seventh with a one-run lead but came back to strike out both Taylor Walls and pinch-hitter Jonathan Aranda swinging. Bryan Abreu entered and got Díaz on a grounder for the third out.
Key stat

The Rays have gone 10-8 on the road but just 11-18 at George M. Steinbrenner Field — their temporary home.
Up next

Rays RHP Zack Littell (3-5 4.31) starts Tuesday’s middle game. The Astros have not announced a starter.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb



