Portion of Fair Park Drive closed Tuesday

Posted/updated on: May 19, 2025 at 6:25 pm

Tyler – The City of Tyler announced that there will be base repairs to the Fair Park Drive foundation Tuesday, May 20. Work will be conducted from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., weather permitting. Repairs will be from West Front Street to Rose Park Drive. The road will be closed to through traffic. Drivers are asked to follow any posted detours and to allow for an additional 15 to 20 minutes of travel.

