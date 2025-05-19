Texas man convicted of federal sex trafficking violations

Posted/updated on: May 19, 2025 at 4:16 pm

MARION COUNTY – According to a press release from the office of Acting U.S. Attorney Abe McGlothin, Jr., a Jefferson county man has been found guilty of federal sex trafficking violations.

On June 15, 2023, Corey Lamar Johnson, 42, and two co-conspirators,Jessica Smith and Rachel Walker, were named in an indictment returned by a federal grand jury, charging them with sex trafficking conspiracy, sex trafficking, transportation, obstruction of justice, and conspiracy to violate the Travel Act.

Johnson was found guilty by a jury on all counts following a six-day trial before U.S. District Judge J. Campbell Barker, on May 19, 2025. Specifically, the jury convicted Johnson of two counts of sex trafficking, conspiracy to commit sex trafficking, obstruction of a sex trafficking investigation, three counts of interstate transportation for purposes of prostitution, and conspiracy to violate the Travel Act. Johnson’s co-defendants, Smith and Walker, previously pleaded guilty to related charges.

Evidence presented at trial showed that Johnson trafficked young women across the United States and compelled them to engage in commercial sex through force, threats of force, fraud, and coercion. Johnson recruited vulnerable, young women through social media posts that boasted of his lavish lifestyle. He promised the victims he recruited that they could achieve that kind of lifestyle. Once they were recruited, Johnson introduced the victims to commercial sex, and when the victims wanted to leave him, he became violent, using force and threats, brandishing firearms, and bragging about having “beat” a murder charge – all to keep the victims engaged in commercial sex for his profit.

“The defendant used violence and threats of violence to compel his victims to engage in commercial sex for his profit,” said Assistant Attorney General Harmeet K. Dhillon of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division. “There is no place in a civilized society for the defendant’s inhumane conduct, and the Justice Department is committed to punishing human trafficking and achieving justice for its victims.”

At sentencing, Johnson faces a minimum sentence of 15 years and a maximum sentence of life in federal prison as well as mandatory restitution. The statutory sentence prescribed by Congress is provided here for information purposes, as the sentencing will be determined by the court based on the advisory sentencing guidelines and other statutory factors. A sentencing hearing will be scheduled after the completion of a pre-sentence investigation by the U.S. Probation Office.

“Congratulations to the team who brought Corey Johnson to a well-deserved appointment with justice,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Abe McGlothin, Jr. “For far too long, the defendant treated vulnerable, young women in ways no person should ever be treated, but today justice was served. There is no more important work for the U.S. Attorney’s Office than to rescue the oppressed and protect those who cannot protect themselves.”

Go Back