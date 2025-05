Smith County offices closed for Memorial Day

Posted/updated on: May 19, 2025 at 3:46 pm

TYLER – According to a media release from Smith County, ll non-emergency Smith County offices will be closed for business on Monday, May 26, 2025, for Memorial Day.

Offices will reopen for normal business hours on Tuesday, May 27, and Commissioners Court will be held at the normal time – 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

