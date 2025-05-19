East Texas woman arrested after burning family dogs

Posted/updated on: May 19, 2025 at 3:46 pm

RUSK COUNTY – According to a report from our news partner, KETK, a Henderson woman was arrested on Saturday after allegedly burning her family’s dogs in the front yard of her home.

The Rusk County Sheriff’s Office said they responded to a call from an 11-year-old boy who said his mother called him the devil, and was burning the family dogs.

Shortly after the first call, officials received another call about, Veronica Loredo, who went to a different residence with blood on her hands while claiming her parents were murdered.

During an investigation, officials found dog remains in an active fire in front of her home. Loredo’s four young children, ages 1-11, were present during her arrest.

Loredo was charged with two felony counts of cruelty to nonlivestock animals and four counts of endangering a child, with a bond set at $400,000, according to officials.

