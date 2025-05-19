Tyler police investigate fatal shooting

Posted/updated on: May 19, 2025 at 3:46 pm

TYLER – The Tyler Police Department is seeking answers following the murder of a 28-year-old woman on Saturday, according to our news partner, KETK.

Officers arrived on the scene in the 400 block of S. Confederate Ave in Tyler after receiving calls regarding a homicide. According to officials, the victim was 28-year-old Karsen Lynn Stewart from Mineola and her family has been notified.

The case remains under investigation and anyone with any information is asked to contact the Tyler Police Department at 903-531-1000.

Go Back