Tyler man shoots 74-year-old dad with BB gun

Posted/updated on: May 19, 2025 at 3:46 pm

TYLER – Our news partner, KETK, reports a man was arrested after he shot and injured his 74-year-old wheelchair bound dad with a BB gun Thursday afternoon in Tyler.

A Smith County Sheriff’s Office affidavit reveals a deputy responded to a shooting at County Road 2208, where he found a woman saying Clarence James Beasley had shot his 74-year-old wheelchair bound dad with a BB gun.

The victim said he and his son had gotten into an argument when he gave him advice on “why he felt his son was not getting to see his own child,” the document said. He explained to the deputy that his son got mad and, out of range, shot him in the chest with a BB gun.

“He showed me the site, which was on his left nipple, stating it had not broken the skin but did cause pain,” the affidavit said. “The victim did wish to pursue charges.”

Beasley was located at the back of the property and was arrested around 4:26 p.m. on Thursday for injury to an elderly person with intent to cause bodily injury, but posted bond the following day.

Go Back