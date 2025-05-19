Gas prices see weekly rise in most states

Posted/updated on: May 19, 2025 at 11:57 am

TEXAS – The nation’s average price of gasoline has returned to a rise after just one week, climbing 6.1 cents compared to a week ago and stands at $3.14 per gallon, according to GasBuddy® data compiled from more than 12 million individual price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country. The national average is up 1.9 cents from a month ago and is 41.0 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has increased 2.9 cents in the last week and stands at $3.502 per gallon.

“Gasoline prices jumped in over three-quarters of U.S. states over the last week, as oil prices surged following former President Trump’s decision to reduce tariffs and strike new trade deals—moves that inspired optimism that a major tariff-induced economic slowdown might be avoided,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “In addition to gains in price-cycling markets, rising oil prices—fueled by economic optimism and tightening gasoline inventories—contributed to broader upward pressure on prices. While Americans are still seeing significant savings compared to a year ago, that gap has narrowed as oil prices have rebounded. As we approach Memorial Day, GasBuddy is preparing to release its summer travel survey results and issue a gas price forecast for the season. For now, motorists can expect one of the most affordable summers for hitting the road since the pandemic, with gas prices tracking at some of the lowest inflation-adjusted levels in years.”

Go Back