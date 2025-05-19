Astros right-hander Hayden Wesneski set for season-ending Tommy John elbow surgery

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Houston Astros right-hander Hayden Wesneski is set to undergo Tommy John elbow reconstruction surgery, likely sidelining him until late in the 2026 season.

Wesneski went on the 15-day injured list with right elbow discomfort on May 9, three days after allowing four runs over four innings in a 4-3 loss at Milwaukee. The 27-year-old was 1-3 with a 4.50 ERA.

Wesneski joined the Astros along with Isaac Paredes and Cam Smith in the offseason trade that sent Kyle Tucker to the Chicago Cubs. He has 28 starts among 74 appearances over four big league seasons.

The Astros, who announced the diagnosis after Sunday’s 4-3 win over the Texas Rangers, skipped Wesneski for a turn in their rotation before the start against the Brewers.

“In Milwaukee, I felt better,” Wesneski said. “Next day, I felt great. I was super pumped about it. Got on the airplane, landed at home in Houston and it just started swelling up. Off day only got worse.”

Wesneski said he will stay in the Dallas area for surgery, hoping to have it this week. Texas Rangers physician Dr. Keith Meister will perform the procedure.

With the Cubs last season, Wesneski spent time on the injured list with a right forearm strain. He had seven starts among 28 appearances in 2024 after getting 11 starts and 23 relief outings two years ago. All six of Wesneski’s appearances this season were starts.

