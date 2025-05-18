Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon remains questionable for Game 7 at OKC due to left hamstring strain

vDENVER (AP) — The Denver Nuggets went through a walkthrough practice session Saturday with Aaron Gordon. They went over the game plan as if Gordon was an integral part of it.

Now, they wait.

The high-flying forward will be a game-time decision due to a strained left hamstring as the Nuggets prepare to face the top-seeded Thunder in Oklahoma City on Sunday in Game 7.

“I’m sure the hoops (to jump through) are probably smaller because the game’s coming so quickly,” Nuggets interim coach David Adelman explained after the workout at Ball Arena. “It’s not a thing where he has three weeks to go through it. So it will be probably his comfortability, along with the medical staff’s advice on what he can and can’t do.

“If they say he’s available, he will start.”

Golden State standout Stephen Curry suffered a Grade 1 hamstring strain in the Warriors’ second-round series with Minnesota and was sidelined for at least a week. He didn’t make it back before the Warriors were knocked out of the postseason.

Adelman didn’t know the grade of Gordon’s strain. He said that Gordon was acting just like himself at practice.

“He’s always the same. Aaron kind of saunters around with his West Coast style,” Adelman cracked. “So you wouldn’t know if he was hurt or not. It’s what I appreciate the most about him. Very consistent with his swagger.

“He looked normal. His emotions were good. So, hoping he plays.”

The winner of Game 7 hosts the Timberwolves in the Western Conference finals that begin Tuesday.

Gordon grabbed his hamstring late in Thursday’s Game 6 win and said in the locker room afterward that his hamstring felt “OK.” He added he was going to “start the recovery process now.”

It’s the latest injury for the Nuggets, who have Michael Porter. Jr. playing through a sprained left shoulder.

The 29-year-old Gordon has come up big in the postseason, averaging 16.8 points and 7.3 rebounds. He had a game-winning dunk in Game 4 as Denver beat the Los Angeles Clippers in seven games in the first round.

Gordon was limited to 51 contests in the regular season while dealing with a strained right calf injury and a sprained left ankle.

The loss of Gordon would be a significant blow for a Nuggets team that’s nowhere near as deep as the Thunder and typically relies on three bench players.

Should Gordon not play, Denver may start either Peyton Watson or Russell Westbrook and possibly give Zeke Nnaji more minutes. Reserve Julian Strawther is coming off a performance in Game 6 where he scored 15 points.

Watson is preparing himself for a bigger role — just in case.

“We know he’s going to try to tough it out and play in that game,” Watson said. “But should he not be able to go out there and be himself, I’m ready to step up and do whatever is asked of me.”

Watson knows what Gordon is going through after dealing with a hamstring ailment leading into the season.

“It’s tough. It’s super-taxing, because with that hamstring, soft tissue injuries, it hurts to do anything,” Watson explained. “It hurts to bend over in a defensive stance. It hurts to get out of bed. It hurts to brush your teeth in the morning. It’s just one of those things that nags at you.

“I know how much he wants to play, and I think he has 1,000% intentions of going out there and trying his best to play, and for that alone, we’re proud of him. So no matter what ends up happening, we’re all going to be ready behind him, but we’re pushing for him.”

