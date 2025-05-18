Today is Sunday May 18, 2025
Jet ski crash leaves one in serious condition

Posted/updated on: May 18, 2025 at 8:13 am
Jet ski crash leaves one in serious conditionTYLER – Our news partner KETK reports that Smith County Emergency Services District 2 said one person was injured and is in serious condition after a jet ski crash at Lake Tyler on Saturday.

Officials said one person was riding their jet ski when they were ejected and went underwater at around 5:53 p.m. People nearby were able to pull the person from the water and brought them to the Lake Tyler Marina.

The person was then transported to a local hospital via ambulance to be treated.



