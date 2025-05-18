Deadly blast outside Palm Springs fertility clinic ‘intentional act of terrorism,’ FBI says

Posted/updated on: May 17, 2025 at 10:31 pm

One person was killed and at least four other people were injured after a vehicle exploded outside of a fertility clinic in Palm Springs, California, on Saturday morning, in what the FBI called an “intentional act of terrorism.”

The blast shattered windows and rained debris for blocks.

“Make no mistake, this is an intentional act of terrorism,” Akil Davis, assistant director in charge of the FBI’s Los Angeles Field Office, told reporters during a news conference Saturday evening. He said investigators believe the clinic was targeted.

The person who was killed was near the vehicle involved in the explosion, Davis said. However, he said authorities are still working to confirm the identity of the person who died and declined to say whether the person who died is the suspect in the blast.

“We’re not prepared to comment on that at this moment,” Davis said. “We’re not prepared to provide any additional comments on the relationship between the decedent and our person of interest.”

In response to a question from a reporter later, Davis said, “We have a person of interest in this investigation, but we are not actively out searching for a suspect.”

Earlier, a law enforcement source told ABC News that investigators believe the person who died is the suspect in the blast.

The explosion in the 1300 block of Indian Canyon Drive in Palm Springs occurred at about 11 a.m. local time, rocking nearby buildings and leading to a fire and the collapse of a building, according to authorities. The debris field covered over 250 yards.

In the aftermath of the blast, authorities closed several streets and urged residents to stay away as investigators searched for any other explosive devices.

“We have a rapidly evolving investigation with a massive crime scene,” Palm Springs Police Chief Andy Mills told reporters during the evening news conference. “Our first priority was to ensure the safety of our community. And we were very concerned about secondary devices, and so we spent a lot of time and effort working with the bureau, as well as the sheriff’s office, clearing the entire neighborhood, making sure that there was nothing that could harm our citizens any further.”

He added, “It’ll take a meticulous effort to make sure that we get every piece of evidence.”

FBI bomb technicians are now working to determine the origin of the blast.

Davis, with the FBI, said the blast was “probably one of the largest bombing investigations that we’ve had in Southern California,” comparing it to the 2018 bombing of an Aliso Viejo day spa that killed one person and severely injured two other people.

Investigators searched a property in Twentynine Palms Saturday afternoon that was believed to be related to the suspect, sources with knowledge of the investigation said. During the news conference, however, Davis said he could not comment if the search was connected to the investigation into the explosion.

Mills, the police chief, said he is saddened by what he called “an attack on our city,” but said he is also hopeful.

“Terrorism came knocking on the door of Palm Springs. We survived, and I can tell you that this city will rise,” he said.

Attorney General Pam Bondi released a statement on X stating that she had been briefed on the situation.

“Federal agents are on the ground now responding alongside local law enforcement. We are working to learn more,” she said, adding, “Violence against a fertility clinic is unforgivable.”

The fertility clinic near the blast, the American Reproductive Centers of Palm Springs, said in a statement that its staff members, as well as eggs, embryos and reproductive materials, were unharmed in the blast.

“This morning, an unexpected and tragic incident occurred outside our Palm Springs facility when a vehicle exploded in the parking lot near our building. We are heartbroken to learn that this event claimed a life and caused injuries, and our deepest condolences go out to the individuals and families affected,” the ARC said in a statement.

“ARC will be fully operational on Monday morning, and our team is here to answer any concerns you may have. We appreciate the incredible support from our patients and local community, as well as the swift action of Palm Springs Police, Fire, and emergency responders. This moment has shaken us—but it has not stopped us. We will continue to serve with strength, love, and the hope that brings new life into the world,’ ARC said in a statement.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom was also briefed on the explosion.

“The state, through [California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services], is coordinating with local and federal authorities to support the response,” Newsom’s office said in a statement.

In addition to the FBI, the ATF said it is also sending resources to Palm Springs to assist, including bomb techs and fire investigators.

-ABC News’ Jack Date, Alexander Mallin and Ivan Pereira contributed to this report.

