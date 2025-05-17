City of Palestine to start spraying for mosquitos

Posted/updated on: May 17, 2025 at 5:04 pm

PALESTINE – Residents of Palestine can be assured that the city is taking steps to control the mosquito population this summer thanks to scheduled maintenance, according to our news partner KETK.

The City of Palestine will spray for summer mosquitoes starting on Monday, May 26. To ensure coverage, mosquito control is divided into six areas which are sprayed twice annually.

The first three areas will be covered on May 26, while areas four, five and six are scheduled to be sprayed on May 29.

The spraying will begin at 9 p.m. and continue until 5 a.m. on those days.

Vector Disease Control International is the service Palestine will use for their mosquito spray. The City of Palestine encourages residents with complaints or concerns to contact their environmental service division at 903-731-8435.

Go Back