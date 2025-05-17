Texas Bill to limit employer liability in trucking crashes

Posted/updated on: May 17, 2025 at 3:06 pm

AUSTIN, Texas (KETK) — Should employers be on the hook when their commercial drivers crash? Texas SB 39 says not always, as it aims to limit what evidence can be shown in a civil lawsuit when their drivers cause a crash.

SB 39 could limit certain claims, such as negligent hiring, training or supervision, making it harder to hold the company directly responsible. If passed, an employer could only be sued for the driver’s actions, not for their hiring, training, or supervision. The bill could make it harder for crash victims to get better compensation.

Polk County Jail resorts to moving inmates to Louisiana amid staffing, overcrowding issues

The bill was created to reduce litigation costs and speed up trials; however, the Sheriff’s Association of Texas opposes the bill due to safety concerns.

In a letter published in May, the association requested that senators and representatives oppose the bill. They argue it would increase safety risks deputies face when responding to crashes or investigating wrecks involving large trucks.

The Sheriffs’ Association of Texas President and Franklin County Sheriff Ricky Jones emphasized the danger SB 39 could cause.

“Our deputies are often the first to respond to deadly crashes involving commercial vehicles,” Jones said. “We’ve seen firsthand how these tragedies often result from repeat safety violations and reckless business practices. SB 39 would make it harder to hold these dangerous trucking companies accountable.”

In 2024, the association said Texas recorded 18,926 crashes involving large commercial trucks, and of those, 720 resulted in fatalities and 11,109 in injuries. “This bill doesn’t make our roads safer, and it doesn’t help law enforcement,” Jones said. “Instead, it protects bad actors and puts Texas families and first responders at greater risk.”

However, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick supports the bill, claiming it would help cut costs across the board.

“The explosion of lawsuits (many of them frivolous) against trucking companies in Texas has caused insurance rates to skyrocket, hurting Texans and our businesses. By passing SB 39, the Texas Senate has taken a major step toward providing judges a clear approach to collision cases. These changes will speed up collision trials involving commercial motor vehicles so victims get justice quicker while decreasing legal costs for Texas businesses.”

Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick

SB 39 was passed in the Senate on April 24 and now heads to the Texas House, where, if passed, it will be signed into law.

Go Back