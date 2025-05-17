3 UT Tyler baseball players earn NCBWA first team all-region award

Posted/updated on: May 17, 2025 at 2:53 pm

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Drew Schmidt, Justin Williams and Nick Niebur were recognized on Friday with a first team all-region award from the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association.

This award recognizes the top student athletes from eight regions throughout the U.S. These athletes have to excel both on the field and in the classroom to be nominated, then receive votes from multiple NCBWA member head coaches.

Schmidt, Williams and Niebur will now automatically be nominated for the D2CCA All-American teams later this month. The D2CCA fosters the standards for Division Two athletics and expresses the importance of molding collegiate sports with higher education.

