CHICAGO (AP) — Miguel Castro and Vinny Capra joined the Chicago White Sox on Friday, giving manager Will Venable a different option for his bullpen and on his bench.

Castro, 30, was acquired in a trade with the Houston Astros for $500,000 in international signing bonus pool allocation. He went 3-0 with five saves and a 2.29 ERA in 17 relief appearances with Triple-A Sugar Land this season.

“A guy who’s been there in the fire in a lot of different roles,” Venable said. “We see him in that (Jordan) Leasure, (Steven) Wilson group of right-handed leverage guys for us. He can pitch multiple innings. We like him in a short stint, too. Excited about what he can contribute to the bullpen.”

Castro’s contract was selected from Triple-A Charlotte following the trade. He got a one-year contract calling for a salary of $1.5 million while in the major leagues and $250,000 while in the minors. He can earn $400,000 in performance bonuses for games as a pitcher: $100,000 each for 30, 40, 50 and 60.

The right-hander pitched 1 1/3 innings in a 13-3 loss to the crosstown Cubs in the series opener at Wrigley Field. He was charged with two runs and two hits on a warm and blustery afternoon.

Capra, 28, also was added to the roster before the game. He was claimed off waivers from Milwaukee on Thursday.

Left-hander Jared Shuster was optioned to Triple-A Charlotte, and infielder Jacob Amaya was designated for assignment.

Capra can play second base, shortstop and third, along with the corner outfield spots in a pinch. Chicago bench coach Walker McKinven was on Milwaukee’s coaching staff for the previous five seasons, and he spoke highly of Capra to White Sox general manager Chris Getz.

“We just felt like it was a chance to get a player that could be an upgrade,” Getz said. “Jacob did a nice job defensively. That’s what we wanted out of him. I think it got to the point where we identified a player that could perhaps help and that’s why we acted on it.”

Capra batted .074 with a .121 on-base percentage in 24 games with the Brewers. He stopped an 0-for-36 slump with an eighth-inning single on May 5 against Houston.

The last-place White Sox are hoping a fresh start will help Capra at the plate.

“That was a small sample there at the beginning of the year for him,” Venable said. “We view him on more what we expect him to be like, which is obviously better than that. Excited to give him that opportunity and see what it looks like.”

Castro signed a minor league deal with the Astros on Dec. 29. He broke into the big leagues with Toronto in 2015. He is 22-28 with a 4.23 ERA in 420 major league games, also playing for Baltimore, Arizona, Colorado and both New York teams.

Castro said he was surprised by the trade.

“When I got the news, I was getting ready to go out on the field and stretch,” he said through a translator. “But that’s part of the business and you never know where you’re going to end up. I’m just glad to have this opportunity and to be here.”

Tyler Gilbert got one out in the sixth inning against the Cubs before departing because of left knee soreness. Venable said Gilbert experienced a similar issue during spring training.

“So we’ll be mindful,” Venable said. “He’ll go through the evaluation process and see what we got.”

