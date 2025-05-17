Astros’ Lance McCullers Jr. returns to mound after online threats that followed his previous start

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Houston Astros pitcher Lance McCullers Jr. allowed two unearned runs over four innings against the Texas Rangers on Friday, six nights after the right-hander failed to get out of the first inning in a game that he said was followed by online threats.

“Honestly, a lot, a lot of prayer. And a lot of faith,” McCullers said when asked how he handled everything between those starts. “And my teammates were so supportive of me. I hope one day I’m able to repay the favor of what these guys in here have meant to me over the last couple years, and over the this last week.”

The 31-year-old right-hander made only his third start for the Astros since the 2022 World Series. He got a no-decision in their 6-3 win over the Rangers, who led 2-0 when he threw his last pitch.

McCullers, who is making a comeback after missing two full seasons with injuries, allowed seven runs while getting only one out in Houston’s 13-9 loss last Saturday, then said afterward that he had received online death threats directed at his children. The Astros said Houston police and Major League Baseball security were alerted to the threats.

“They’re on it,” McCullers said, adding that he was asked to not comment on any investigations. “These things aren’t taken lightly.”

Back on the mound, McCullers needed 83 pitches to get through his four innings and he threw 53 strikes. He struck out two, walked one and gave up four singles.

The only runs against McCullers came when Jonah Heim had a two-run single with two outs in the second inning. That was three batters after shortstop Jeremy Peña was charged with an error when he failed to catch a throw from McCullers, who was trying to get the lead runner at second base after fielding a comebacker.

“I’m sure if you ask Peña, he’s going to say he should have made the play. And I’m going to say I should have made a little bit of a better throw,” McCullers said. “I kind of joked with some of the guys, my best sinker all night was to Peña at second.”

Jake Burger, whose homer was the only run in the Rangers’ 1-0 win in the series opener Thursday night, then had an infield popout before Heim’s hit into the right field corner.

Astros manager Joe Espada said before Friday’s outing that McCullers was mentally in a good spot and fine physically, and he liked what he saw during the game.

“It was a really good bounce-back outing for him,” Espada said. “He came out throwing a ton of strikes. … Where he was five or six starts ago, and where he’s at now is now, it’s a step in the right direction.”

McCullers had surgery in June 2023 to repair his right flexor tendon and remove a bone spur, and was rehabbing last June when he had a setback during a bullpen session that shut him down for the rest of the season. He made four starts in the minor leagues this year before rejoining the Astros’ rotation on May 4.

“We all have confidence he can do it. He just needs to go out there and do his thing,” Espada said. “It’s going to happen.”

McCullers is 49-33 with a 3.53 ERA in 133 games (130 starts) for the Astros since his big league debut with them in 2015.

An All-Star in 2017, McCullers went 10-6 with a 3.86 ERA in 25 games in 2018 before having Tommy John surgery. He was 13-5 with a 3.16 ERA in 28 starts in 2021, then signed an $85 million, five-year contract that goes through 2026.

