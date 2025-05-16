SpaceX wins federal approval to launch more rockets in South Texas

McALLEN — The Federal Aviation Administration will allow SpaceX to launch rockets in South Texas up to 25 times per year, a significant increase from the five launches the company was previously licensed to complete annually.

The FAA approved some modifications for the Starship Flight 9, the company’s next rocket, stopping short of full approval for a launch, it was announced Thursday.

The news is the latest development for Elon Musk’s space company, which has used the Rio Grande Valley beach to test its rockets since 2013.

Earlier this month, residents near the SpaceX launch site — largely SpaceX employees — voted to incorporate their neighborhoods into a new city, Starbase. Cameron County is expected to sign the order to officially incorporate the city on Tuesday.

Musk is also expected to be in South Texas next week.

“I will give a company talk explaining the Mars game plan in Starbase, Texas, that will also be live-streamed on X,” Musk wrote on his social media platform.

SpaceX cannot move forward with its ninth test flight until the FAA allows it to resume test flights following the mishap of Starship Flight 8 on March 6. The launch test ended with the destruction of the starship vehicle about 10 minutes after launch. An investigation into the mishap is ongoing.

Because of that mishap, the FAA is expanding the aircraft and maritime hazard areas in the U.S. and other countries. The safety measure is also because SpaceX will be reusing a previously launched Super Heavy booster rocket for the first time.

Last week, the FAA paved the way for an increase in launches, finding in an environmental assessment that there would be no significant environmental impacts caused by allowing SpaceX to increase launches at their Boca Chica site from five to 25 times per year.

The environmental assessment looked at potential impacts to air quality, climate, noise, land use, water, wildlife, natural resources and energy supply, among other factors.

The FAA released drafts of their environmental assessment last year and held public meetings in Cameron County to allow the public to voice their concerns.

Local environmental and indigenous groups attended those meetings and held demonstrations in opposition to the launches, citing seismic activity that shook people’s homes, illegal dumping on Boca Chica beach, the destruction of wildlife habitat and the failure to consult with the Esto’k Gna Tribal Nation, who are native to the area.

