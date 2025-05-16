Today is Friday May 16, 2025
Multi-vehicle crash leaves three injured

Posted/updated on: May 16, 2025 at 3:47 pm
Multi-vehicle crash leaves three injuredGUN BARREL CITY – Three people were injured with one person being airlifted to a local hospital on Thursday after three vehicles were involved in a major crash in Gun Barrel City, officials said.

Gun Barrell City Fire Department said they responded to a major accident in the 200 block of Legendary Lane where three passengers of a red sedan were injured. One passenger was flown to a local hospital.

Legendary Lane was closed for two hours while an investigation of the accident was conducted.



