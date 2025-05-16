Four arrested in high-speed chase

WOOD COUNTY – Our news partner, KETK, reports that four people have been arrested following a high-speed chase in Wood County where multiple shots were fired.

According to Wood County Sheriff’s Office, deputies arrived at Lake Holbrook recreational area on Thursday evening at around 10:03 p.m. after receiving reports about a suspect who had stolen a firearm, had threatened several people with it and had threatened to shoot at law enforcement.

Once on the scene, deputies witnessed a white SUV attempting to leave from the recreational area at high speed, nearly striking several officials. As deputies began to pursue the vehicle, shots were fired by a suspect from the SUV, according to officials.

Deputies continued to pursue the vehicle and were assisted by several different agencies. The chase continued through Grand Saline, where the suspects fled from the vehicle and entered a home. Once inside the house, three suspects were taken into custody and one was unable to be located.

The fourth suspect, who was later identified as 19-year-old Connor Scott, who was found on Friday morning and transported to the Wood County Justice Center. Scott has been booked and charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon against a peace officer and evading arrest.

