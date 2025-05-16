Today is Friday May 16, 2025
ktbb logo


‘The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping’ ?taps Ralph Fiennes as President Snow

Posted/updated on: May 16, 2025 at 2:09 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

The Hunger Games has found its next Coriolanus Snow for its forthcoming prequel film, The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping.

In a social media post Friday, the franchise revealed Harry Potter star Ralph Fiennes as next in line to take on the role of the hard-hearted autocrat president of Panem. 

Fiennes follows in the footsteps of the late Donald Sutherland, who played President Snow starting in 2012 with the first film and in the corresponding three films. Tom Blyth played the character in the 2023 prequel, The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes

"We wanted to honor Donald Sutherland by having one of this generation's greatest actors play President Snow 24 years before Katniss Everdeen entered the arena," producer Nina Jacobson said, according to The Hollywood Reporter. "Working with Ralph has been on my bucket list since he traumatized me for life in Schindler’s List. It's genuinely a thrill to welcome him to the Hunger Games."

The announcement of President Snow follows Thursday's reveal of American Born Chinese star Ben Wang as Wyatt Callow, a tribute from District 12, as well as a host of other surprise castings shared as Instagram Reels on Lionsgate and The Hunger Games' pages.

Also joining the cast for the fifth movie are Mckenna Grace, Jesse PlemonsMaya Hawke and Lili Taylor

The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping hits theaters on Nov. 20, 2026.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



News Partner
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO Report
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2025 Copyright ATW Media, LLC