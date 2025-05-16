Today is Friday May 16, 2025
Police seeking help to identify man seen breaking into home

Posted/updated on: May 16, 2025 at 1:23 pm
Police seeking help to identify man seen breaking into homeVAN ZANDT COUNTY – The Van Zandt County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in identifying a suspect who was caught on video breaking into a house in the Ben Wheeler area on Friday morning, according to our news partner KETK.

Video footage shows the suspect, who appears to be a man walking around the home at around 7 a.m. Friday morning. In the video, posted on Facebook, the suspect’s face remains partially covered by what appears to be a rag.

The Sheriff’s Office is requesting anyone who may be able to identify the suspect through the video to contact the Van Zandt County Criminal Investigation Division at 903-567-4133.



