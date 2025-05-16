Police search for shooting suspect that injured 10-year-old girl

Posted/updated on: May 16, 2025 at 10:54 am

TEXARKANA – Texarkana Area Crime Stoppers is offering a $1,500 reward for any information that can lead to the arrest of the man wanted for shooting and injuring a mother and her 10-year-old daughter while they were sleeping in March.

According to our news partner KETK, 20-year-old Omarion Owens is wanted for multiple violent felonies in Texarkana Texas and Arkansas, including a shooting that left a mom and daughter wounded.

Officials said on March 15 around 12:30 a.m. in the 3000 block of Mason Street a mother and her 10-year-old daughter were shot while sleeping in bed leaving the mom wounded and her daughter in critical condition. “More than 60 bullets were fired into their home in the middle of the night in just 11 seconds,” the department said.

The mother and daughter were taken to a Texarkana hospital, but the girl was then transferred to a children’s hospital for additional treatment. The little girl has since made major progress and is now home but still faces a long recovery.

According to the department, Owens is charged with two counts of aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury, two aggravated robberies (one robbery where he fired shots), and felony warrants in Arkansas for theft of a firearm and possession of a firearm by a felon.

If anyone has information about Owens whereabouts, contact Texarkana PD at 903-798-3116 or Texarkana Area Crime Stoppers at 903-793-STOP to remain anonymous.

