Henderson County man gets life in prison

Posted/updated on: May 16, 2025 at 10:50 am

HENDERSON COUNTY – Our news partner, KETK, reports that a Larue man was sentenced to life in prison on Thursday for unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon after the court heard his extensive criminal history since the 1990’s.

According to the Henderson County District Attorney’s Office, Jeremy Wayne Costlow, 47 of Larue was sentenced to life in prison for unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and 20 years for possession of a controlled substance after the jury found him guilty in March.

“During punishment, the court heard that Costlow’s punishment was enhanced due to his extensive criminal history and was on parole at the time of this offense,” the DA’s office said.

In 1999, Costlow was sentenced to prison for burglary of habitation after a revocation of probation. In 2002, he wasentenced to prison for unlawful possession of firearm. In 2008, he was sentenced to state jail for burglary of a building. In 2008, and 2014 saw him sentenced to prison for unlawful possession of firearm and 12 years in prison for theft over $20,000.

Costlow also has additional arrests for credit or debit card abuse, theft and unlawfully carrying a weapon.

Officials said the court also heard evidence that he had committed a burglary in 2024 inside a home where the owner was dead due to natural causes for an extended period of time while Costlow was stealing from the home. The homeowner’s body was found after her stolen vehicle was found at Costlow’s house, the DA’s office explained.

