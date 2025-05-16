Weekend Watchlist: What’s new in theaters, on streamingPosted/updated on: May 16, 2025 at 10:08 am
Ready, set, binge! Here's a look at some of the new movies and TV shows coming to theaters and streaming services this weekend:
Prime Video
Overcompensating: Charli XCX serves as the executive music producer on the new comedy series.
Hulu
The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: The second season of the hit reality show premieres.
Apple TV+
Deaf President Now!: Nyle DiMarco co-directs the documentary about historic protests held at Gallaudet University in 1988.
Murderbot: Alexander Skarsgård is a rogue security robot in the new action comedy series.
FX, Hulu
Welcome to Wrexham: The docuseries about the football club owned by Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds returns for season 4.
Movie theaters
Final Destination: Bloodlines: The latest film in the horror franchise comes to the big screen.
That’s all for this week’s Weekend Watchlist – happy streaming!
