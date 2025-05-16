Jason Weaver hopes to ‘keep the audience on the edge of their seats’ with season 7 of ‘The Chi’

The Chi is back for season 7, and so is Jason Weaver. He joined the show as Rashaad, an ex-con looking to find his way after being released from prison. Now that he's employed, his character is challenged to continue on the right path amid a budding relationship with matriarch/businesswoman Alicia, played by Lynn Whitfield.

"We've seen [Shaad] go through a number of different changes and chapters since being released from prison. He's had his fair share of ups and downs. And for the first time, it seems like, Shaad is finally firmly planting his feet on some solid ground. But at the same time, Shaad also has the tendency to kind of like sabotage himself at times," Jason tells ABC Audio.

"I think what's going to be interesting for the audience to see is how he continues to stay on this straight and narrow path ... staying employed and out of prison," he continues, noting viewers will see his character "struggle with insecurities ... past trauma and things that he is just dealing with internally that he hasn't come to grips with."

"You'll see him have a moment where he has to really look in the mirror and begin to pinpoint what the actual issue is with him internally," he adds.

Having joined the cast of The Chi in season 4, Jason says he feels "a very deep sense of gratitude" that Shaad made it this far in the show. He describes it as "one of the more rewarding experiences" of his 40-year career.

Asked what he hopes fans will take away from the new season, he says, "I want the audience to always feel like they're never going to know what's coming around the corner." (AUDIO IS ABC 1-ON-1)

The Chi will air Fridays on Showtime and stream for subscribers with the Paramount+ with Showtime plan.

