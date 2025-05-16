Bill to stop Marvin Nichols Reservoir dies

Posted/updated on: May 16, 2025 at 4:32 am

TYLER – According to our news partner KETK, the Calendars Committee did not advance House Bill 2109 to be heard on the House floor. The 57-year-old bill would have ended the Marvin Nichols project to flood tens of thousands of East Texas land to supply water to the DFW metroplex.

East Texans have strong emotions about HB- 2109 being one hurdle away from a House floor hearing. Many East Texans said they called all 11 Calendars Committee members and went to the capitol to please their case even as the clock was running out. They all agree after nearly six decades on the front lines that they will not stop fighting. In the next legislative session, they are hoping another bill will be introduced to finally put a stop to the reservoir, once and for all.

The Texas Water Board is still allowing anyone to submit their comments regarding the Reservoir. The deadline is June 9.

