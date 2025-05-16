Reward increased to $30K for East Texas fugitive

Posted/updated on: May 16, 2025 at 4:32 am

AUSTIN – Gov. Greg Abbott has increased the reward offered for information leading to Trevor McEuen’s arrest, after a manhunt ensued earlier this month, hours before he was due in court on a murder charge.

According to our news partner KETK, the reward is up to $30,000 after Abbott, the Kaufman County Crime Stoppers and the Kaufman County Sheriff’s Office each offered $10,000 for any information that leads to McEuen’s arrest.

“I urge all Texans with information on McEuen to call the Texas Crime Stoppers hotline or submit an anonymous tip online to help law enforcement apprehend this heinous criminal. Working together, we will bring fugitives like Trevor McEuen to justice,” Abbot said.

To be eligible for the reward, people must submit their tips to Texas Crime Stoppers at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477) or online. Anyone with information will remain anonymous and should avoid apprehending McEuen as he is considered armed and dangerous.

Trevor McEuen was charged with capital murder and four counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after killing Aaron Martinez in 2023. McEuen, who was released on bail, has been on the run since May 5 after removing his ankle monitor and leaving his family home in Van Zandt County hours before he was due in court.

Since McEuen’s disappearance, the Texas Department of Public Safety has added him to its 10 Most Wanted Fugitive List.

Abbott continues to seek stricter bail laws after McEuen’s disappearance, claiming he should never have been let out.

“?Trevor McEuen is exactly why Texas must fix its broken and deadly bail system,” Abbott said. “A violent criminal like McEuen charged with capital murder should never be released on our streets. That’s why I made bail reform an emergency item that must pass this legislative session.”

KETK reached out to the governor’s office which released this statement:

“Everyone involved in the bail system has a responsibility to put the safety of Texans first—from the activist judges who set weak bail to the legislators who have the opportunity to keep repeat offenders off our streets. Texas must keep dangerous criminals like McEuen behind bars. This session, Gov. Abbott will work with the legislature to require judges deny bail to criminals charged with capital murder and other heinous, violent crimes. Democrats must choose – support the safety of the citizens they represent, or the criminals who kill them.”

Andrew Mahaleris, Abbott’s press secretary

